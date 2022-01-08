'You would not do this to your own loved ones': Jacqueline Fernandez releases first statement in relation to Sukesh Chandrashekhar controversy and viral photos

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has released a statement requesting the media to not circulate any of her photos with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar which went viral on social media.

This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot. I'm currently going through a rough patch but I'm sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested last year in the Rs 200 crore extortion case. It had been reported that Jacqueline Fernandez was dating conman Sukesh. Since then, Jacqueline has been in the news for a long time.

Sukesh went all out to woo Jacqueline. A list of luxury items, including cars, a horse and other gifts have been made public.

Now, an unseen photo of Jacqueline and conman Sukesh is going viral on social media.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 07:38 PM IST