Former India captain MS Dhoni gifts Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf his Chennai Super Kings jersey

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni gifted his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf.

To thank Dhoni, Rauf took to his Twitter and wrote, "The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honoured me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support."

The legend & capt cool @msdhoni has honored me with this beautiful gift his shirt. The "7" still winning hearts through his kind & goodwill gestures. @russcsk specially Thank you so much for kind support. pic.twitter.com/XYpSNKj2Ia — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) January 7, 2022

Rauf had an exceptional outing in the Men's T20 World Cup, 2021, where his four-wicket haul against New Zealand led his team to victory in a Super 12 fixture. He was last seen in the T20I series against Bangladesh.

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 02:15 PM IST