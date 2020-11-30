Yogi Adityanath to promote UP Film City in Mumbai

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is set to visit Mumbai on December 2 to ring the bell at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) during the listing of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) bonds, will interact with prominent industrialists and Bollywood celebrities to invite them to invest in Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi will fly down from Lucknow on December 1 night. After attending the BSE program in the morning on December 2, he is scheduled to hold meetings with business leaders and filmmakers.

“Subhash Ghai, Bonny Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Jatin Sethi of Zee Studio, Rahul Mitta, Neeraj Pathak, Randeep Hooda, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Jimmy Shergill, Taran Adarsh, Komal Nahta and Raj Kumar Santoshi will meet the CM to discuss their prospects in the upcoming film city of UP,” an official said.

In September, Yogi Adityanath had unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in Noida and rolled out an open offer to the film fraternity to come to the state for filmmaking.

The plan came amid actor Sushant Singh’s Death controversy and actor Kangana Ranaut’s fight with the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra which resulted in North Indian-Marathi Manoos propaganda.

Several film personalities including Kangana have welcomed the move. Yogi also held a meeting with the filmmakers in Lucknow which was attended in person and virtually by many.

Uttar Pradesh has earmarked 1,000 acres of land on Yamuna Expressway near Noida to develop the film city. Yogi has announced that Noida film city would be the biggest in India, far bigger than Bollywood.

Yogi’s gesture had irked the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav had warned that attempts to malign and "finish off" the Hindi film industry or "to shift it" will not be tolerated.

N Chandrashekhar, Baba Kalyani, Hiranandai are among the business leaders to meet the UP CM.

During his day-long visit, Yogi Adityanath will be meeting eminent industrialists and bankers at Trident Hotel.

The government officials say N. Chandrashekhar of Tata Sons, builder Dr. Niranjan Hiranandai, Baba Kalyani of Bharat Forge, Suprakash Chaudhary, CEO of Simmons, S.N. Subramaniam, Chairman of L&T, Vikas Jain of Capital Services, Sanjay Nair, Chairman of KKR Ltd, Jaspal Bindra, Chairman of Centrum Capital Ltd, Sukaran Singh, CEO and MD of Tata Advanced Systems, Harshvardhan of Tata Defence Technology, Ashish Rajvansh of Adani Defence, Rajat Gupta of Ashok Leyland T.S. Darbari, CEO and MD of Texmaco Defence System will meet Yogi Adityanath.

Yogi will be informing them about how the Uttar Pradesh government has created a conducive atmosphere for industrialization by way of simplification of policies, a single-window mechanism for various clearances, and a sound law and order as a potent back-up besides availability of basic infrastructure and manpower.

Yogi had come to Mumbai in 2017 December to invite prominent industrialists like Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra to the Investors Summit that was held in Lucknow in February 2018.

“During the summit, memorandums of understanding (MoUs) of about Rs 4.52 lakh crores were signed and investments of about Rs two lakh crore have already come on the ground through two ground-breaking ceremonies that have taken place since the summit,” the government claims.

Lucknow first city of North India to release its bond

Lucknow is the first city of north India to release the bond of its municipal corporation and soon the municipal corporations of Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, and Agra will follow suit.

The Rs 200 crore-bond issue was floated just before Diwali and was oversubscribed by 2.25 times to raise Rs 450 crore, officials said. "The 10-year bond closed at a very attractive coupon rate of 8.5 percent only because India Inc. has shown faith in the potential of Uttar Pradesh," a senior official said.