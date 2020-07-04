Maharashtra records single-day high of 6,364 new coronavirus cases, tally reaches 1,92,990

Mumbai: Maharashtra set yet another daily record for coronavirus cases, with 6,364 new infections registered on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases so far to 1,92,990, the highest single-day number recorded thus far. The previous high was 6,330, reported just a day before. The overall death toll surged to 8,376, with 198 Covid-19 fatalities recorded on Friday.

“Of the 198 deaths,150 had occurred in the last 48 hours, while 48 deaths are from last month, which have been updated to the progressive count on Friday,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate.

According to the public health department of the BMC, there were 1,372 corona cases and 73 deaths in the city on Friday, bringing the total count to 81,634, with 4,759 deaths until now. The mortality rate for the city is 5.82 per cent and the growth rate of cases was 1.72 per cent in this period.

Meanwhile, the city’s recovery rate improved to 64 per cent, from 56 per cent, with 1,698 Covid patients being discharged after recovery, in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of those recovered to 52,392. “Due to a change in the discharge policy, a number of patients came up for discharge simultaneously,” said a BMC official.

However, with the rising number of new cases in Maharashtra each day, the situation remains grim and many district and civic administrations have re-imposed hard lockdowns for the next 8 to 10 days.

Apart from the Thane, Mira-Bhayandar, Kalyan-Dombivali civic corporations, districts such as Nashik, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg too have tightened lockdown norms with others like Jalgaon planning to follow suit.

Currently, there are 114 laboratories for Covid diagnosis in the state – 64 government and 50 private. Of the 10,49,277 laboratory samples, 1,92,990 had tested positive (18.39%) until Friday. Currently, 5,89,448 people are in home quarantine and 42,371 people are in institutional quarantine.