e-Paper Get App

Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: ED gets builder Sanjay Chhabria's custody for 7 days

Chhbaria was earlier arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Yes Bank-DHFL case on April 28.

Bhavna UchilUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 08:44 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Builder Sanjay Chhabria, Managing Director of the Radius Group, was on Tuesday produced before a special court that remanded him in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody for seven days in the Yes Bank - DHFL scam case.

Chhabria was earlier arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Yes Bank-DHFL case on April 28.

Seeking custodial interrogation of the builder for 10 days, the Enforcement Directorate that had taken his custody from prison, on a court order, had told a special court dealing with money laundering matters, that money obtained by Dewan Housing and Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) promoter Kapil Wadhawan from the bank was diverted by Chabbria.

The agency produced a chart which showed that Rs. 2,000 crores was availed by Chhabria’s firm as a loan that establishes that money sanctioned by the bank, was not used for the purpose sanctioned.

Chabbria’s advocate Vibhav Krishna had opposed the plea and Chabbria had cooperated with the agency when he was called as a witness, and hence, his custodial interrogation is not required.

Read Also
Cryptocurrency fraud: Pune police file charge sheet against ex-IPS officer, cyber expert
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiYes Bank-DHFL fraud case: ED gets builder Sanjay Chhabria's custody for 7 days

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Chinks Surface in SP alliance as Akhilesh Yadav listens to Azam Khan in MLC candidate...

Uttar Pradesh: Chinks Surface in SP alliance as Akhilesh Yadav listens to Azam Khan in MLC candidate...

Hanuman Chalisa Row: CISF writes MHA to review Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana's security

Hanuman Chalisa Row: CISF writes MHA to review Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana's security

Bihar: Minor girl gang-raped in AC bus, four arrested

Bihar: Minor girl gang-raped in AC bus, four arrested

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Delhi Police

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi mastermind behind Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Delhi Police

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble, close associate of main shooter arrested;...

Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Siddhesh Hiraman Kamble, close associate of main shooter arrested;...