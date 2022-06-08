Yes Bank-DHFL fraud case: ED gets builder Sanjay Chhabria's custody for 7 days

Photo: Representative Image

Builder Sanjay Chhabria, Managing Director of the Radius Group, was on Tuesday produced before a special court that remanded him in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) custody for seven days in the Yes Bank - DHFL scam case.

Chhabria was earlier arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Yes Bank-DHFL case on April 28.

Seeking custodial interrogation of the builder for 10 days, the Enforcement Directorate that had taken his custody from prison, on a court order, had told a special court dealing with money laundering matters, that money obtained by Dewan Housing and Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) promoter Kapil Wadhawan from the bank was diverted by Chabbria.

The agency produced a chart which showed that Rs. 2,000 crores was availed by Chhabria’s firm as a loan that establishes that money sanctioned by the bank, was not used for the purpose sanctioned.

Chabbria’s advocate Vibhav Krishna had opposed the plea and Chabbria had cooperated with the agency when he was called as a witness, and hence, his custodial interrogation is not required.