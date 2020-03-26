YES Bank crisis: Rana Kapoor says sick, aged, files for bail

Mumbai: Yes Bank founder and CEO Rana Kapoor filed for bail on medical grounds before a court hearing urgent matters at the Sessions Court on Thursday. In the bail plea, his advocate told court that he suffers from a chronic immunodeficiency syndrome which causes recurrent lung, sinus and skin infections.
This combined with his history of longstanding bronchial asthma since childhood still requiring inhalers put him at high risk of a severe lung infection which can lead to death,” it stated and added that he needed to be at a distance from others in living quarters so that he is not at risk to catch infections that can lead to death.
It further said that Kapoor suffers from severe hypertension, anxiety and severe depression from the past 18 months. “He needs to see his family daily in order to not exacerbate his underlying severe hypertension and depression,” the plea said.
It further cited that the Coronavirus pandemic as a threat which may cause ‘severe illness and death in this immunocompromised patient (Kapoor)’. The court has called for a medical report from Taloja jail where Kapoor is lodged.
