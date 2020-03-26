YES Bank crisis: Rana Kapoor says sick, aged, files for bail

Mumbai: Yes Bank founder and CEO Rana Kapoor filed for bail on medical grounds before a court hearing urgent matters at the Sessions Court on Thursday. In the bail plea, his advocate told court that he suffers from a chronic immunodeficiency syndrome which causes recurrent lung, sinus and skin infections.

This combined with his history of longstanding bronchial asthma since childhood still requiring inhalers put him at high risk of a severe lung infection which can lead to death,” it stated and added that he needed to be at a distance from others in living quarters so that he is not at risk to catch infections that can lead to death.