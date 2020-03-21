Kapoor logon pe time bhari hai': Rishi Kapoor's hilarious dig at Kanika and Rana

New Delhi: As the world is going through testing times, Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor came up with a rib-tickling observation that he shared on his Twitter page on Friday.

The tweet refers to the two "Kapoors" who have made their way into the headlines for all the wrong reasons; namely Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor and singer Kanika Kapoor.

It's caption read: "Aaj kal kuch "Kapoor" logon pe time bhaari hai" (the times have turned against some Kapoors) "Darta hoon. Hey Malik raksha karna doosre "Kapoor-on" ki!" (I'm scared, I beg you, God, please protect other Kapoors) "Koi galat kaam na ho kabhi. Jai Mata Di!" (May we never commit any sins).