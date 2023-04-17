'Yeoor forest': Minister's order goes for a toss as 80 vehicles register on Day 1

Student Volunteers at clean-up drive at Yeoor forest in Sanjay Gandhi National Park |

Thane: It seems that the forest officers of Yeoor forest are turning a blind eye even to the instructions given by the state forest minister Sudhir Mungatiwar of restricting the movement of citizens at Yeoor forest in Thane from 11 pm to 7 am.

On Sunday, April 16 at around 12:44 am the gates of Yeoor were opened by the guard and they let more than 60 cars and 20 bikes exit.Earlier on April 13 the forest officers, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials, Yeoor Van Hak Samiti members, and NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad met the state forest minister Sudhir Mungatiwar and informed him about the various issues at Yeeor forest.

Soon after the meeting Mungatiwar announced the restriction at Yeoor Forest from 11 pm to 7 am on April 13.Yogesh Mundhara, a social activist from Thane said, " The Nuisance in Yeoor is all because of the forest department officials and the beat chowki at the Gate of Yeoor at Upvan in Thane. The Forest officers do not even fear the forest minister's order so just think about what is the value to the common citizens of this city.

This is not going to stop till the time CCTV is installed on the gates."Mundhara has written a letter to the state forest minister and other respective officials from the forest department and said that I am ready to provide CCTV cameras and their maintenance lifetime to the Yeoor forest on behalf of my NGO, they just need to install it."Mundhara added, "The order was given on April 13 and it was followed by the administration just for two days. On April 16 at around 12:44 am more than 60 cars and 20 bikes have been allowed to exit and enter from the gate of Yeoor. The picture of the same has been taken by me and sent to the minister too. The officers have not followed the orders of the forest minister and thus they need to be suspended and an inquiry should be conducted against them at the earliest.

"A range forest officer from Yeoor forest on the condition of anonymity said, " We have been following the order of forest minister Sudhir Mungatiwar. The forest minister also ordered that the police will be deployed at Yeoor forest gate but still, no police have been deployed. Around eight guards patrol in the night also they close the gate at 11 pm. The mob of more than 100 people fight with our staff to open the gate and the reason they have to open it.

"The range forest officer further added," We just demand that the police should be deployed at the earliest and also the action should be initiated on the illegal hotels on a priority basis by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials to avoid such situation in future."NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad too tweeted and wrote on his Twitter account, "No fear among forest officers about forest minister Sudhir Mungatiwar order. Soon action should be initiated against those who allowed the cars and bikes to enter and exit from the Yeoor forest gate even after 11 pm." the FPJ correspondent tried several times to speak with forest minister Sudhir Mungatiwar.