'Ye Gandhinagar Hai, Idhar Bhaiyalog Ka Chalega': Drunk Man Seen Abusing MNS Supremo Raj Thackeray In Thane | VIDEO | FPJ

Thane: A disturbing video from Gandhinagar in Thane has reignited flames around the Marathi versus non-Marathi language debate. In the clip, a group of non-Marathi youth, apparently intoxicated, can be heard abusing MNS chief Raj Thackeray by shouting, “Ye Brihanmumbai nahi, Gandhi Nagar hai, idhar Bhaiyalog ka chalega.” The tension reportedly began over a parking disagreement with a local Marathi man, which quickly escalated into verbal threats and insults.

Witnesses say the verbal assault turned aggressive when some of the youth chased the Marathi man, warning ominously, “If any Marathi person comes here, he will be dealt with.” In the same video, the group is heard using highly derogatory language against MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and his associate Avinash Jadhav, calling out their names with contempt.

Watch Viral Video

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Who is Raj Thackeray, who is Avinash Jadhav, all my buddies... "This is Gandhinagar in Thane, here is Bhaiya's rule in effect" "If any Marathi comes here, then his..." In those words, the rickshaw driver insulted the MNS leaders with vulgar language.

Based on initial details, the argument stemmed from the parking of a vehicle. Following the conflict, several migrant youths from the Gandhi Nagar region in Thane insulted the Marathi youth and drove him away. Additionally, MNS has turned aggressive with phrases such as assaulting MNS leader Avinash Jadhav and employing obscene language towards MNS president Raj Thackeray.

In the meantime, as the police had the accused in custody following this event, MNS workers assaulted him right at the police station. "His Mahaprasad event occurred within the police station.

The Mahaprasad that our MNS members intended to present to him was offered within the police station. We won't ever consider the whereabouts of anyone who has the audacity to talk about Raj Thackeray," MNS leader Avinash Jadhav stated highlighting incident with the reporters.