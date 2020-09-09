WR conducts Covid-19 screening, detection camps for its employees

Mumbai: To curb increasing corona cases amongst the railway employees, the Western Railway Mumbai Division has conducted COVID 19 screening and detection camps for its employees and their family members at its headquarter in Churchgate. This initiative has been undertaken in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Railway officials said they have conducted this camp under the guidance and as per the directives issued by the Alok Kansal, general manager, WR.

Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, WR, said the screening and detection started on September 7 and tests included free rapid, antigen & RT PCR, throat and nasopharyngeal swab tests. This camp will continue for the next six days and will cover all the departments of the headquarter office in different batches.

“As a part of Unlocking Phase, asymptomatic and symptomatic early Covid-19 cases can be detected in the camp and positive patients will be isolated to prevent further spread. On the 1st day of the camp, 105 RT-PCR & rapid antigen tests were conducted. One asymptomatic employee was found positive among 54 rapid antigen tests, who were immediately shifted to isolation facilities,” he said.

Thakur stated that such a Testing Camp was also held at the Railway Officers Colony at Badhwar Park last month, in which 546 tests were conducted. The railway officers, their family members and staff residing in the colony were screened, tested and advised accordingly for further treatment or isolation.

Thakur stated WR has put in place essential systems for Covid management at Jagjivan Ram Hospital right from the initial stages. Later the hospital has developed & augmented its Covid handling capabilities by inducting additional medical and paramedical staff. “JRH has also been approved for plasma therapy by ICMR and it has an in-house facility for plasmapheresis, wherein plasma has been collected from Covid recovered patients. The entire efforts of Western Railway along with the medical fraternity of Jagjivan Ram Hospital have been well appreciated at different levels. Till now total 1729 positive Covid-19 patients have been fully recovered & discharged from Jagjivan Ram Hospital,” he added.