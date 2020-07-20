Worried about mental health? Here's what Pune Municipal Corporation is doing for you

As the COVID-19 cases surge, the world locked itself inside. Although staying home is helping many to protect themselves from the virus, the mental health of many took a severe toll due to this drastic change.

In a bid to help out its residents to tackle the issues of mental health, Pune Smart City in association with Pune Municipal Corporation launched the 24×7 free counselling facility.

Pune residents who are experiencing mental health issues can call on the helpline: 7303250515.

They can also avail the online chatting services at pune.epsyclinic.com.