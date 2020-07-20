Worried about mental health? Here's what Pune Municipal Corporation is doing for you

As the COVID-19 cases surge, the world locked itself inside. Although staying home is helping many to protect themselves from the virus, the mental health of many took a severe toll due to this drastic change.
In a bid to help out its residents to tackle the issues of mental health, Pune Smart City in association with Pune Municipal Corporation launched the 24×7 free counselling facility.
Pune residents who are experiencing mental health issues can call on the helpline: 7303250515.
They can also avail the online chatting services at pune.epsyclinic.com.
The civic body has appointed trained psychologists by PMC for helping out residents to resolve their mental health issues.
Meanwhile, as per the official update by the Pune Municipal corporation, with the single-day increase of 1,508 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the coronavirus tally of Pune went past the 37,000-mark.
The number of positive cases now stands at 37,386, the report read.
The city's death toll reached 976 with 41 more people deaths in the last 24 hours.
A total of 730 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the report added.
(With inputs from PTI)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)