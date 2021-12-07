Worli cylinder blast case: Shiv Sena to take guardianship of five-year-old survivor

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar informed the media on Tuesday that Shiv Sena will take guardianship of Vishnu Puri, a five-year-old survivor of the Worli cylinder blast case.

On Monday, Vidya, mother of Vishnu had died while undergoing treatment at civic-run Kasturba Hospital. Before the incident, the child had lost his father Anand and brother Mangesh.

Pednekar paid a visit to Kasturba Hospital on Tuesday to see the health of Vishnu. When she was asked about Vishnu she told, "We as Shivsena will take guardianship of him, not me or any single person but as a party we are taking Vishnu's guardianship."

On November 30, a fire broke out after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in BDD chawl no.3 Kamgar Vasahat on Ganpatraon Jadhav Marg. All four members of the family were rushed to BYL Nair Hospital. A video had gone viral showing the doctor's and other staff didn't attend patients. BMC has initiated inquiry and suspended doctor, nurse and intern doctor.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 11:05 PM IST