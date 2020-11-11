Worli BMC school ranks fourth under government schools in EducationWorld India ranking

Two schools Worli Seaface Mumbai Public English School which is a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) school and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) have ranked in the top 10 schools under the government schools category in the 14th edition of EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2020-21.

The survey rates and ranks India's Top 2,000 schools in six main and twelve sub-categories such as Day: co-ed, boys and girls, Day-cum-boarding; Boarding: co-ed, girls and boys; International: Day, Day-cum-boarding and fully residential. It also rates and ranks India’s best special needs; private budget and government schools.

Worli Seaface Mumbai Public English School, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) school, and Kendriya Vidyalaya, IIT Bombay have ranked fourth in the day co-ed category in the survey. The BMC education department congratulated the Worli Seaface Mumbai Public School by tweeting, "Many congratulations to Worli Seaface Mumbai Public School for becoming the first-ever municipal school to be ranked among India’s top 10 Government schools for the year 2020-21 by @EWPortal. It is ranked number 4 across the county and number 1 in Maharashtra."

Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai has ranked seventh and Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Thane has ranked fifth in the day co-ed category. The JB Petit High School for Girls, Mumbai has ranked second and JB Vachha High School, Dadar and Villa Theresa High School, Peddar Road has ranked eighth and, Bai Avabai Framji Petit Girls High School, Bandra (W) has ranked ninth in the girls day schools category.

Campion School, Fort has ranked second, St. Mary’s School, Mazgaon has stood third and Don Bosco High School, Matunga has ranked tenth in the boys day school category. The Aditya Birla Integrated School, Mumbai is the top-ranked special needs school in the survey.

The 14 parameters of education excellence on which the schools were ranked are academic reputation, competence of faculty, individual attention to students, leadership and management quality, curriculum and pedagogy (digital readiness), co-curricular education, safety and hygiene, community service, internationalism, parental involvement, teacher welfare and development, value for money, sports education and infrastructure provision.

Heritage Xperiential Learning School, Gurugram (Day co-ed), SAI International School, Bhubaneswar and DPS, RK Puram, Delhi (Day-cum-boarding), Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh (all Girls) and St. John's High School, Chandigarh (all Boys) have ranked as India’s number one day schools in EWISR 2020-21.