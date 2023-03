World Tuberculosis Day: Panvel civic body, MGM Medical College hosts workshop on TB eradication | Sourced Photo

On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) in association with MGM Medical College organized a workshop on March 20. Chief Medical Health Officer of PMC Dr. Anand Gosavi stressed the role of private medical professionals in the eradication of TB.

