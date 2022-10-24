Navi Mumbai: NMMC detects 7 leprosy and 106 tuberculosis cases after first special survey

NMMC Headquarters | File

Navi Mumbai: In a special survey performed between September and October, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) identified 106 confirmed cases of tuberculosis and 7 confirmed instances of leprosy. India has a goal of eradicating leprosy and tuberculosis by 2025 and 2030, respectively. The survey is a component of that effort.

From September 13 to September 16, 2022, and from September 26 to October 7, the civic organisation conducted the survey in two phases. For the poll, which went door-to-door in 99,323 homes, it organised 181 teams.

617 suspected cases of leprosy

A senior official from the civic health department reported that 617 suspected leprosy cases and seven confirmed cases of leprosy whereas, 106 confirmed cases of tuberculosis, out of 1,795 suspected people have been diagnosed.

Active tuberculosis and leprosy detection campaigns for raising public awareness were carried out in accordance with the requirements of the federal and state governments with the goal of locating undiagnosed leprosy and tuberculosis patients and ensuring that they receive prompt treatment.

To find ailments among the populace, NMMC health personnel visited 8 wards of the city and went door to door. The local health professionals conducted their campaign door-to-door with the aid of 181 teams.

They visited 99,323 households and assessed 3,17,430 individuals in all, according to a senior health department official. The teams made 25 to 20 home visits each day to gather data.

The local bodies must perform three surveys each year in accordance with the regulations. However, this is only the first survey that NMMC has performed; the others will follow. Public awareness was also conducted concurrently with the poll.

The civic organisation will launch a campaign in November to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS in advance of December 1st, which is designated as World AIDS Day.