Navi Mumbai: NMMC’s campaign on health & safety of women receives overwhelming response

The 'Mata Surakshit Toh Ghar Surakshit’ campaign, carried out by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) under its jurisdiction, received an overwhelming response. Under the campaign, special attention was paid to the health and safety of women.

A comprehensive examination of women above 18 years and mothers, was carried out by the civic body between September 25 to October 5.

The campaign was organized to provide health check-ups, preventive and curative health facilities and counselling for safe and sound health to all women, mothers, pregnant women by 23 urban primary health centres, three hospitals and, two maternal and child hospitals of the municipal corporation under the guidance of experts.

A total of 12,381 women in the age group of 18 years were screened. The health check-up included height, weight and blood pressure of women. Similarly, a total of 3,933 expecting mothers were also examined, whereas 6,655 women in the age group of 30 years were examined for health.