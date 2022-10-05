e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 33 Covid cases in two days, active cases now under 150

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, October 05, 2022, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees just 14 new COVID-19 cases on October 5, active cases now under 150. | File Photo
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 33 new cases of Covid in two days on October 4-5. The NMMC is observing a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid in September as the number of active cases also has come down to 124 from 910 in August.

At present, 78 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On October 5, the civic body conducted 204 RT PCR tests and 200 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,41,062 RT PCR and 23,90,753 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic

So far, a total of 2056 people have died due to Covid infections. NMMC has closed all Covid care centre as Covid cases are under control.

