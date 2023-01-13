World Spice Congress 2023 to be held in Navi Mumbai from February 16-18

World Spice Congress to be held in Navi Mumbai from February 16-18 | Photo: Pixabay

Navi Mumbai: With an aim to open up newer opportunities to promote the international trade of Indian spices, the 14th edition of the World Spice Congress (WSC) is to be held in Navi Mumbai from 16-18 February 2023. D. Sathiyan, Secretary, Spices Board, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, stated that this edition of the WSC is special because it coincides with India’s G20 presidency.

Event to be held at CIDCO Exhibition and Convention Centre, Navi Mumbai

India is known as the ‘Spice Bowl’ of the world. It produces a large number of rare and medicinal spices. It will be held from February 16 to 18 at the CIDCO Exhibition and Convention Centre, Navi Mumbai.

Sathiyan said that it will provide a platform for the stakeholders to discuss the industry’s current trends after COVID-19 and chart out a way forward. Policymakers, regulatory authorities, spice trade associations, government officials, and technical experts from key G20 countries will participate in the event, informed Mr Sathiyan.

Secretary of Spices Board spoke on Maharashtra's rich spices varieties

The theme of the WSC 2023 is VISION 2030: S-P-I-C-E-S (Sustainability, Productivity, Innovation, Collaboration, Excellence and Safety). Speaking about choosing Maharashtra as the venue for the WSC, Mr Sathiyan said, “Maharashtra is one of the leading states producing spices. It is the largest producer of turmeric in India. Maharashtra produces two GI-tagged turmeric varieties and one GI-tagged chili variety. The coastal areas of Maharashtra are also known for producing GI-tagged Kokum. The state is one of the largest exporting hubs for spices.”