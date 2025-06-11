 World Environment Day 2025: NMMC Women Officers Mark Vat Pournima With Banyan Tree Plantation Drive At CBD Belapur
On the occasion of Vat Pournima, women officers and staff of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) undertook a special tree plantation drive by planting a banyan sapling outside the civic body’s headquarters at CBD Belapur. The initiative aimed to promote environmental conservation while honouring the cultural significance of the festival.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
NMMC officers plant banyan sapling on Vat Pournima to promote green living at CBD Belapur | X - @NMMConline

The banyan tree, symbolising longevity and stability, was planted by senior officials including Deputy Commissioner of Garden Department (Circle 2). Nayana Sasane, Municipal Secretary Chitra Baviskar, Deputy Commissioner of Education Department Mrs. Sangharatna Khillare, Deputy Commissioner of Disaster Management Lalita Babar, Deputy Commissioner Smita Kale, Assistant Commissioner. Anuradha Babar, along with officers Swaroopa Paralikar, Alka Mahapurkar and other women employees.

Speaking on the occasion, the women said the tree plantation was not just a religious ritual but also a meaningful step towards ensuring a cleaner and greener environment for future generations.

article-image

A similar banyan plantation drive was also held at Mango Garden in Sector 1, CBD Belapur by the Garden and Social Development Department. The event saw the participation of the Deputy Commissioner. Kishanrao Palande, Garden Superintendent Prakash Giri, Social Welfare Officer Prakash Kamble and members of women self-help groups.

The plantation drive was part of NMMC’s ongoing environmental initiatives following World Environment Day on June 5.

