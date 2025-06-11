 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Inaugurates First Public EV Charging Station Near Seawoods Mall In Nerul On World Environment Day 2025
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Inaugurates First Public EV Charging Station Near Seawoods Mall In Nerul On World Environment Day 2025

In a significant step towards eco-friendly urban mobility, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has inaugurated the city’s first public electric vehicle (EV) charging station at Jewels of Navi Mumbai, located near Seawoods Mall in Nerul. The station was opened to the public on World Environment Day, June 5, 2025.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
NMMC launches Navi Mumbai’s first public EV charging station at Seawoods on World Environment Day 2025 | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: In a significant step towards eco-friendly urban mobility, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has inaugurated the city’s first public electric vehicle (EV) charging station at Jewels of Navi Mumbai, located near Seawoods Mall in Nerul. The station was opened to the public on World Environment Day, June 5, 2025.

Developed with the support of NMMC, the facility aims to promote the use of electric vehicles by offering easily accessible, safe, and affordable charging infrastructure in a central urban location. The civic body hopes the initiative will accelerate Navi Mumbai’s transition to a cleaner and greener environment.

“The newly launched EV charging station is equipped to charge two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers, catering to a wide range of electric vehicle users. It includes two 30kW CCS2 fast chargers, allowing for faster charging times. Users can conveniently book their charging slots in advance using a mobile application, ensuring efficiency and time management,” an officer from NMMC said.

The station is open to the public 24x7, providing round-the-clock service. It features safe and spacious parking facilities, along with modern fire safety systems for enhanced security. Situated in a peaceful locality, the station also benefits from an adjoining recreational ground, making it a comfortable waiting area for users.

The facility offers affordable charging rates and is designed for easy and convenient use by the general public, the officer said.

Speaking at the launch, NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde said, “This facility marks a major step toward reducing our carbon footprint and building a sustainable city. We expect this initiative to encourage more citizens to shift to electric vehicles, contributing to a pollution-free Navi Mumbai.”

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
NMMC has urged all electric vehicle users to take full advantage of the new facility and support the city's movement toward sustainable and environmentally friendly transport solutions.

