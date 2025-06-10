 Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

The chatbot will guide users through a step-by-step process, starting with the choice of language (Marathi or English), followed by a service selection (property tax or water charges), and entry of either the property ID or consumer number to access relevant information and payment links.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 11:41 PM IST
Property tax chatbot | Pexels Image

In a bid to enhance citizen convenience and promote digital governance, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has launched a new WhatsApp chatbot service for accessing property tax and water bill information and making payments.

Citizens can now obtain their billing details, view duplicate bills, and make direct payments via WhatsApp by simply messaging ‘Hi’ to NMMC’s official chatbot number 8291920504. The chatbot will guide users through a step-by-step process, starting with the choice of language (Marathi or English), followed by a service selection (property tax or water charges), and entry of either the property ID or consumer number to access relevant information and payment links.

This new service adds to the already available digital payment options provided by the NMMC, including the official website www.nmmc.gov.in, the My NMMC mobile app, and UPI-based platforms like Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, as well as credit and debit cards.

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, the civic body has prioritized digital transformation to ensure seamless and transparent service delivery. The introduction of the WhatsApp chatbot is aimed at reducing physical queues and bringing key municipal services directly to citizens’ mobile devices.

"We urge all residents of Navi Mumbai to make full use of this facility. It is as a major step towards efficient, transparent, and tech-driven municipal services," Dr Shinde said.

