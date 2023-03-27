World Down Syndrome Day: Navi Mumbai civic agency hosts fun events for specially-abled children | Sourced Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Education, Training and Service Centre of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation hosted a number of events for children with Down Syndrome on the occasion of World Down Syndrome Day which is observed on March 21.

Down Syndrome is a genetic disorder caused by unequal cell division which results in an extra full or partial copy of chromosome 21. The extra genetic material causes developmental changes and physical features.

Down Syndrome Day is being observed on March 21 since 2012 after the United Nations made a declaration to this effect in December 2011.

The UN declared that this year's theme will be 'With Us Not For Us' and urged everyone to observe the day with same. The peace-keeping organisation said that it is imperative one treats everyone including disabled persons with equal treatment and create opportunities for them.

NMMC organises arts and crafts workshop

In accordance with this, a workshop was organized by experts in the field of arts and crafts by the ETC Centre of NMMC. In the first phase, a workshop was conducted for children with Down syndrome on March 21. While in the second phase, a workshop was conducted for parents of children with Down syndrome on March 23. They were taught to make nameplates.

Similarly, a poster campaign was undertaken to create public awareness about Down Syndrome. In this, the children and teachers of the mentally retarded department jointly made posters and disseminated information about the potential of Down syndrome children and the opportunities for them. A selfie point was made here to take selfies along with the posters exhibition.

Innovative games were also organized for children with Down syndrome in the month of March. Along with this, hoardings have been put up in the ETC center to create awareness about the condition to observe World Down Syndrome Day.