Bhopal: They stand out despite all odds

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The people with Down Syndrome face differential treatment in society. They are denied a quality education and good healthcare. They also have a little chance to work and earn a living. On the eve of World Down Syndrome Day, Free Press talked to a few persons who have become self-reliant with the support of their parents, teachers and therapists.

Excerpts:

Stuti is the second child of her parents who has down syndrome. Doctor informed this to parents the next day after her birth. Her software engineer mother Falguni Doshi left her job and started taking care of her. She used to take her for physiotherapy and speech therapy. She completed her education till class 10 inclusive schools. After that she was admitted to an institution that works for such children. She is progressing with help of family friends, teachers and therapists. Acting, dancing, listening to songs, art - origami and preparing food are her hobbies. She uses social media and she is a Youtuber and keeps posting videos by Stuti’s Kitchen. She was selected as Front office Manager, Taj Hotel recently. “I am elated. I completed my training. I will join in April. Now I will do our works whether of home or office with full confidence,'' 21-year-old Stuti said.

Stuti Doshi, Front Office Manager, Taj Hotel

Sumant (30) is a national player. He has been swimming, playing badminton, floor hockey and athletics since 2008. He has won gold medals in national games which held under the Special Olympics. He is a member of Bhopal Youth Club and does cycling. Besides, he works in a Divdarshika Vocational Centre in Bhopal. Her mother Manjati Kale said that they came to know about the intellectual disability in Sumant when he was young. He was unable to speak till the age of 7.We started giving speech therapy training and also swimming and running.

Now he is perfect and does his work confidently and won a lot of awards. “Now people are much more aware about this disease in comparison to earlier. And also, there are a lot of institutions who work for such children,” she said.

Sumant Kale, sportsperson

World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) is observed to raise awareness and take steps to include them in the mainstream of society. The theme this year is: With Us Not for Us. The focus is on a human rights-based approach to disability. The purpose is to give a fair chance to these people and make them feel they are as capable as a normal person is.