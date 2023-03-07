Women's day in Mira Bhayandar: Free rides in MBMC buses for women on March 8 | FPJ Photo

The public transport unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has offered free rides to women on March 8, International Women's Day.

The MBMC started the service in 2021. As per official statistics, just 11,552 travellers could enjoy free rides in 2021 due to the second coronavirus wave coupled with travel restrictions. However, 21,461 commuters availed of the facility last year.

The initiative cost the civic body Rs1,43,995 and Rs2,73,786 in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Municipal Commissioner Dilip Dhole said, “This is a small gesture of appreciation. Buses plying on all routes will be free.”

At present, the civic administration has 74 buses, including 59 regular buses, five AC Volvos and 10 Midis. Seventy ply on 18 routes in and out of the twin city.

As the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Transport bus services gradually reach out to more parts in and out of the twin city, the number of commuters travelling on a single day has reached 90,000, which is the highest since the introduction of the civic-run buses.

Notably, the civic body is mooting the idea of providing free bus services to women on the 8th of every month. After terminating the contract with the regular service provider, it has chalked out a stop-gap arrangement by appointing another private contractual agency to operate its bus fleet on a net cost contract model. This is supported by the viability gap funding (VGF) to enhance the service network.