Women's Day 2021: Covid Sheroes of Mumbai - Corporator Harshita Narvekar had provided rations to migrants and daily wagers

What were the main challenges you faced – at a political and societal level?

Health screening in the slums was an uphill task. For every positive patient there are 10 high-risk contacts.

In terms of health policy making a few things could have been done differently. We were not part of the task force. That was the problem. There were no corporation meetings or committee meetings for 8 months. Because it is an emergency, the disaster protocol is that everything gets done without approvals. Now also there are no physical meetings. When they have meetings on an online platform they don’t let you talk.

The slum testing was not happening at an initial stage. They were mainly contact tracing international travellers, which was very good, but we missed the bus because those international travellers could have had part time help that lived in the slums. I remember pushing for slum testing at the end of March and only in April getting the first slum fever survey. The Government probably had their limitations.

Then when I said part time workers should be stopped in buildings it was not taken well, especially by domestic workers. It was the need of the hour for some time as there was not much information about treatment then. Now even if cases were to increase the health care set up is able to manage it.

I had requested the buildings to continue to pay the salary of part timers but some people didn’t pay them. This was used against me. It might not be the most popular thing to do but I thought it was required.

What is the situation in the slums now? Are you currently providing any relief to people?

In October I had done an antibody test in the slums. 75 percent plus people have antibodies. We conducted 806 tests. Only 1 percent was aware they had Covid.

Even now many part timers have not gone back to work. They have been replaced. Their children’s school fees can’t be paid. I am trying to organize funds for fees through My Dream Colaba.

There is a new surge in cases. Are you very concerned? What measures are you taking?

The Second wave won’t be as bad. I am gearing my team to get ready for a vaccine registration drive. We are sending our volunteers to help senior citizens who have a problem downloading the app and registering. They will go into each building and help the senior citizens. This is not a BMC initiative; it’s in my own capacity.

What was your experience working with women department heads in A-ward?

The BMC health department of A ward under Medical Officer Dr Prajakta Amberkar has done an exceptional job in terms of contract tracing, especially in the slums.

And the assistant commissioner is also a woman – Chanda Jadhav.

Working during the COVID-19 pandemic with all of the women leaders in their respective fields, made me realize that the sincerity and dedication of women helps achieve the desired results. Once we worked together as a team, we were able to come up with a solution to every adversity.