Woman's specially-abled partner and friend arrested for killing her son in Panvel

A specially-abled auto-rickshaw driver along with his friend was arrested for killing the seven-year-old son of the former’s partner. The accused rickshaw driver Rakesh Tambde allegedly killed the minor because he would keep crying throughout the night and not let him sleep.

The driver along with his friend Ramesh Pachange dumped the boy’s dead body off the NH 4B highway, near Kunde Vahal village on Monday, reported Hindustan Times.

Ashok Dudhe, deputy commissioner of police, zone 2 said, “We have arrested the two men on charges of murder. They have been remanded in police custody till Monday.”

The report said that the police found out about the accused soon after the boy’s body was identified as Suraj Sahi. The police then found the boy’s mother who is a labourer in Chota Khanda village in Panvel.

Tambde and the women, a widow had recently met and started living together on pavements and under bridges. Tambde was angry at the child because he would trouble him at night,” said Ajay Kumar Landge, senior inspector, Panvel police station.

Tambde confessed to the crime after the police interrogated him throughout Tuesday and early Wednesday. The police also said that Tambde was short-tempered and would often get angry on the child.

Tambde lost his temper on Monday as the boy wouldn’t stop crying and Tambde couldn’t sleep. He thrashed the boy in anger due to which the boy died. Tambde then asked his friend to help him dump the body.