Woman's body found; husband, in-laws booked for murder

A murder case was registered after the decomposed body of a woman was found in a drum in ahouse at Boisar, Palghar district on Monday. Police said the body of Bulbul Deepak Jha was found on Sunday evening. The drum was in a loft above the toilet in thetenement. "She was possibly killed in February and herbody was packed in the drum. It is decomposed. Thevictim's husband, in-laws and a fourth person have beencharged with murder. They allegedly killed Bulbul as she refused totake back a police case she had filed against them," a police officer said.
