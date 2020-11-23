Woman trapped as public toilet wall collapses in Mumbai's Kurla

In a shocking incident on Monday morning, a woman was trapped after the partition wall of a public toilet in Mumbai collapsed. The incident took place at around 7:45 in the morning in the Navpada Bombay Utkal Samiti, behind the Naaz Hotel in Kurla West. Rescue operations are underway, with a fire brigade team on site.

Details about the trapped individual are not known at present. However, an ambulance has been mobilised.