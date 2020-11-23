Woman trapped as public toilet wall collapses in Mumbai's Kurla

In a shocking incident on Monday morning, a woman was trapped after the partition wall of a public toilet in Mumbai collapsed. The incident took place at around 7:45 in the morning in the Navpada Bombay Utkal Samiti, behind the Naaz Hotel in Kurla West. Rescue operations are underway, with a fire brigade team on site.
Details about the trapped individual are not known at present. However, an ambulance has been mobilised.
Further details awaited.
(With inputs from Dipti Singh)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)