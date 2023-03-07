Woman seeks registration of FIR against Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale for rape

Rahul Shewale | ANI

A 33-year-old woman has filed an application at the Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Andheri seeking the registration of a first information report (FIR) against Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale for alleged rape. She stated this in a tweet which is being shared by Sushma Andhare and other supporters of Uddhav Thackeray. Shewale had defected from the Uddhav camp and joined Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The woman had earlier complained to the SakiNaka police and sought FIR's registration. On refusal, she filed an application under section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. This provision is invoked when the senior inspector of a police station and the deputy police commissioner concerned fail to register an FIR even when a cognisable offence is complained about. Shewale had earlier rubbished the allegation of rape. He had even moved a magistrate's court and got an FIR registered against the woman for extortion.