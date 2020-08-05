Woman raped at knifepoint near Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped at knifepoint by an unidentified person near a village off Mumbai-Pune Expressway, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, when the woman, who works as a domestic help, was heading towards her home in Sainagar area, said an officer from Talegaon Dabhade police station.

The victim has alleged that an unidentified person intercepted her near Gahunje village and raped her at knifepoint, he said.

An offence under section 376 (rape) of the IPC has been registered in this regard and the investigation is underway, the officer added.