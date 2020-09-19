Woman killed in hit-and-run accident at Borivali

In a hit-and-run accident, a 26-year-old working professional was run over by an unidentified bus near Link Road in Borivali (West) on Friday evening. The woman was crossing the road, when the speeding vehicle rammed into her and fled the spot. While CCTVs failed to record the vehicle’s number due to low visibility, the police is investigating the case and have booked the unidentified driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, Ekta Jinadra, 26, a professional, was working from home during the lockdown. She had stepped out of the house on Friday evening, around 6pm, to go to a dispensary. On her way to the dispensary, she was crossing the road, when she was hit by a private/commercial bus near Link Road, opposite Eskay Resort in Borivali (West). The driver of the bus fled from the spot, leaving the woman bleeding on the road.

The locals, who witnessed the incident, immediately went to her rescue and alerted the police. While MHB Police reached the spot and her parents were also called, they rushed Ekta to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead, succumbing to her injuries. Subsequently, a case of causing death due to negligence (section 304A), rash driving (section 279) and causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (section 338) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

During the probe, police scrutinised the CCTV footage of the area, which recorded the incident, but failed to get the vehicle's make and number, as it was too dark and raining heavily at that time, said an officer. Meanwhile, police are checking other cameras as well to identify the vehicle and nab the accused.