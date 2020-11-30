Woman held with mephedrone worth over Rs 50 lakh in Kurla

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested after seizure of the banned mephedrone drug worth over Rs 50 lakh from her possession in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Acting on a specific information, officials of the police's Anti-Narcotics Cell laid a trap and caught the woman drug peddler at the LBS Marg in suburban Kurla on Sunday afternoon, a police official said.

Mephedrone, weighing 503 gram and valued at around Rs 50.30 lakh in international markets, was recovered from her, the official said.

She was subsequently arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

Mephedrone, also known as 'meow meow' or MD, is a synthetic stimulant.

The woman and her husband have multiple cases, mostly under the NDPS Act, registered against them at place stations in Mumbai.

Her husband was also externed from Mumbai earlier for the offences.