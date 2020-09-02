Woman held for forcing daughter into flesh trade

Navi Mumbai: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Navi Mumbai police arrested a 40-year-old woman for allegedly forcing her daughter into flesh trade. The woman landed in a police trap on Monday evening when she brought her daughter to a client at a hotel in Nerul. The client was a dummy who informed the police, and she was arrested.

Arjun Garad, senior police inspector of AHTU received information that a woman from Mira- Bhayander, who has an 18-year-old daughter, is looking for a client, who would wish to have sex with her virgin daughter. The woman has been identified as Sonam Hakim Sing, a resident of Jahagir Circle, Meera Road (east).

Based on the information, the AHTU cell sent a dummy customer to the woman. Initially, the woman demanded Rs 1.50 lakh for having sex first with her daughter. Later, the deal was struck at Rs 1.20 lakh.

A room was booked at a hotel in Shirvane village in Nerul as asked by the woman. “The woman brought her daughter in a car around 5 pm on Monday,” said Garad. He added that the dummy customer was already there.

The dummy customer took her daughter to a room. “When she started removing her clothes, the dummy customer alerted the police who raided the premises immediately,” said Garad.

The mother was arrested from the hotel premises while her daughter was sent to the correction centre. A case was registered at Nerul police station under section 370 of IPC and 3 and 4 of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act 1956.