Woman calls out harasser on Twitter, Mumbai Police intervenes

A 21-year-old woman, a Santacruz resident, took to Twitter on Thursday night, sharing a video of two men riding a scooter, who were wearing no maks, helmets and were allegedly drinking while riding. The woman said in her Twitter ordeal that the two men were passing obscene remarks and drove rashly while hurling abuses towards her vehicle. While Vakola Police were informed about the incident, a case is yet to be registered.

According to sources, the woman was on her way to town through the Western Express Highway (WEH) with her father and younger sister in a four wheeler. When they reached the Vakola Bridge on WEH, two men -one riding the scooter and another riding pillion- began stalking and harassing them. Moreover, the men also hurled abuses and dashed the car from the driver's side in a rash manner.

The woman then shot a video of the duo riding rashly and without any safety gears and violating the COVID-19 norms by not wearing a mask. Surprisingly, the scooter of these men did not have any number plates, which would help police to track them down. In the video, the men were seen showing obscene hand gestures towards the woman. Soon after, the woman shared her ordeal on the social networking website Twitter, tagging the Mumbai Police.

Known for its quick responses and action, the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police took note of the tweet and asked the woman to send the details of the incident through a direct message. Later, the woman also got in touch with Vakola Police, who assured them that they are scrutinising the CCTV camera footage to identify them and the video was circulated in different police stations in a desperate attempt to identify them. No case has been registered.