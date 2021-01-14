Mumbai woman passes away after being 'pushed' out of local train by husband

A 26-year-old woman has died after her husband allegedly pushed her out of a running local train while they were standing at its door in Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon between Chembur and Govandi railway stations following which the woman's husband was arrested, he said.

The 31-year-old accused and the victim, both labourers and residents of Mankhurd area, got married two months back.

On Monday, they were travelling in a local train along with the victim's seven-year-old daughter from her previous marriage, the Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

The couple was standing at the door of a coach and swinging by a pole attached to the doorway, he said.

As the woman leaned out of the moving train, her husband held her at the doorway, and then allegedly released her from his grip, following which she fell on the tracks, the official said.