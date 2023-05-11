With unique shapes & designs Mira Bhayandar's bus shelters set to amaze commuters | Admin2PJ

Mira Bhayandar: From fruits like apples and oranges to instruments like radio, auto-rickshaws and coaches of bus, trains and metro- the traditionally designed bus shelters in the twin-city will soon be transformed into various shapes.

The municipal corporations of Thane and Mira Bhayandar have chalked out an elaborate plan to makeover and install these uniquely shaped bus shelters at 100 locations in Mira Road, Kashimira, Bhayandar and Thane which fall under the limits of the Owala-Majiwada assembly constituency.

Project to take off next month

The project which carries an estimated price tag of Rs.10 crore will be executed on the virtue of funds from the local area development funds of local Shiv Sena legislator- Pratap Sarnaik. Tenders were recently invited and contractors have been shortlisted to execute the bus shelter project which will take off next month. “The attractive and colourful bus shelters will not only add beauty to the cities but will also be equipped with user friendly railings, resting supports and comfortable sitting arrangements- especially for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

All the designs and shapes will be really striking and made from environment friendly material. ” said Sarnaik. Security measures will include CCTV cameras. The bus shelters will also double up as rest zones. The civic administration will also keep a 3 feet advertising area and rope in agencies who will ensure that the bus shelters are properly maintained in exchange of advertising rights for ten years.

