Mira Bhayandar: One held for duping people with VIP mobile number offers

Mira Bhayandar: The cybercrime unit attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have arrested a 26-year-old cheat from Mira Road who cashed the craze of people for VIP (fancy eye catchy) mobile numbers.

The action followed in response to a complaint registered by Ghanshyam Singh who was duped of Rs.64,000 by the accused who offered four VIP numbers in exchange of a premium.

Offer received on a WhatsApp group

In his complaint to the police, Singh who runs a money transfer business stated that he received the offer on a WhatsApp group and ended up paying Rs.64,000 to various digital wallet accounts specified by the accused who claimed to be from Uttar Pradesh. However, Singh did not receive the sim cards as promised, following which he registered a complaint with the cyber cell.

A team led by police inspector- Sujitkumar Gunjkar started investigations by tracking the money trail and apprehended the accused identified as-Abhishek Tiwari (26)- a resident of Vinay Nagar in Mira Road. Not ruling out the involvement of the accused in other similar crimes, the police have booked him under section 420 of the IPC. Further investigations were on.

