Mira Bhayandar: Man who killed colleague over ₹39 lakh dispute, held after 7 years | Reprsentative Image

Mira Bhayandar: After evading the police dragnet for nearly seven years, a 27-year-old man landed into the custody of the Kashimira police for his alleged involvement in kidnapping and killing of a businessman in 2016.

According to the police, they had received the body of Sachin Mohite near Manor in Palghar district on July 11, 2016. Investigations had led to the involvement of eleven people who had abducted Sanjay and accosted him to an office in Goregaon and later to a hotel in Kashimira where he was brutally assaulted leading to his death.

9 accused already in police custody, 2 were absconding

The accused, in a bid to destroy evidence, dumped Sachin’s body in the Surya River in Manor. While nine people were earlier arrested for their involvement in the crime; which is said to be fall out of a dispute over Rs.39 lakh, two of their accomplices identified as-Pramod Jena alias Nilu and Saumyaraj Das remained absconding.

While re-investigating the case, the police team got hold of Saumyaraj's mobile number and on the virtue of electronic surveillance apprehended him from the Global City in Virar on Wednesday. 27-year-old Saumyaraj Das is a native of Balisahi village of Jagatsighapur in Odisha. While a hunt was on to arrest the eleventh accused Pramod Jena, all the accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC. Further investigations were underway.