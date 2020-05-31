With 89 new cases, MBMC sees highest single day jump

Bhayandar: As the country gears up for the first phase of unlock-mode, the huge upward trend in the corona graph of the twin-city has set alarm bells ringing for citizens and the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

From 649 on Saturday, the number of coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases in the twin-city surged to 738 on Sunday- the highest increase of 89 cases registered by the civic body within a span of less than 24 hours. Moreover five more deaths were reported on Sunday.

The sudden spike has also increased the doubling rate which indicates the speed at which the infection is spreading. While, 23 out of the 89 positive cases are unlinked and have been reported from new areas, 66 patients are those who were in close contact of those who had tested positive earlier. Moreover, swab test reports of 194 people were still awaited. Till now, the highest single day increase was limited to 51 cases, which had been reported on May 22.

Nearly 424 people have so far recovered from the infection, bringing down the number of active patients to 285. Unfortunately, 29 patients have lost their lives while undergoing treatment for the infection. According to official information on Covid-19 tests, the MBMC had conducted 2,883 swab tests till Saturday. Among these, 1,951 persons tested negative, 738 persons tested positive even as reports of 194 persons were still awaited from the designated laboratories.