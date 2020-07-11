With 7,862, Maharashtra witnesses highest single-day cases so far

Mumbai: Maharashtra has witnessed the highest single-day cases so far, with 7,862 new corona cases being reported on Friday taking the virus count to 2,38,461 including 9,893 covid-19 deaths, with 226 fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours. So far, 1,32,625 patients have been discharged from various hospitals across the state, with 5,366 having recovered in the last 24 hours.

Of the 226 deaths, 145 were in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 42 in Pune division, 16 in Nashik division, 12 in Aurangabad, six in Akola, three in Kolhapur and one each in Latur and one of the dead was from another state.

Meanwhile, apart from Covid, 296 people in the state have died due to other illnesses, of which 287 are from Mumbai which had occurred in the last three months and was updated to the data today.

State officials predict Maharashtra may reach its peak by August or September. “But there are several factors that come into play and lockdown has greatly slowed down the viral transmission,” he said.

According to the public health department of the BMC, there were 1,337 new cases and 73deaths in the city on Friday, bringing the total count to 90,461, with 5,205 deaths until now.

Pune, which recorded 1,099 cases Friday, may soon surpass Mumbai in the daily count of Covid-19 cases. According to state officials, Pune has gradually increased its testing capacity to 5,000 persons tested daily which has led to increased detection of cases. Mumbai, meanwhile, has hovered between 4,000 and 5,500 tests per day since May.

Currently, there are 114 laboratories for Covid diagnosis in the state – 64 government and 50 private. Of the 12,53,978 laboratory samples, 2,38,461 have been tested positive (19.01%) for COVID-19 until Friday. Currently, 6,74,025 people are in home quarantine and 46,560 people are in institutional quarantine.