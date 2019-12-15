Winter Session is a farce: Devendra Fadnavis hits out at Maha Vikas Aghadi govt

"The BJP is not demanding it, but we are pointing out their own demands which were made when these parties (NCP and Congress) were in the opposition," the former chief minister said.

Asked if it will be possible for the government to release Rs 23,000 crore amid the huge debt of over Rs six lakh crore, Fadnavis said considering parameters like the fiscal deficit, budgetary size and other factors for taking loans, Maharashtra isbetter than any other state in the country and it can still borrow funds.

"Now, our loans are around 15.2 per cent (of the GSDP) and the state can take loans for farmers, who is stopping them (government)? The Rs six lakh crore loan which is being talked about, there is a difference between budgetary loans and non- budgetary loans," he said.

In 2006-07, the debt to gross state domestic product (GSDP) ratio was 22.9 per cent, in 2013-14 it was 18.4 per cent and 15.6 percent in 2018-19.

There is a limit of 22.4 per cent per cent and the government can take loan, Fadnavis said.

Similarly, the fiscal deficit to GSDP ratio was three per cent in 2006-07, 2.4 per cent in 2013-14 and 2.1 per cent in 2018-19 when the limit is 2.7 per cent, he said.

"It means, the state can still borrow funds and use it for the welfare of farmers," said the former chief minister.

"Why can't the government take Rs 23,000 crore loan as it was their demand only? If they have any difficulty, then they can discuss the issue with us and we will guide them on how money can be given," Fadnavis said.

The Shiv Sena had earlier also demanded clearing of 7/12 land record receipts, he said, adding that the Thackeray-led state government should now do it at the earliest.