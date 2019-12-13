CM Uddhav Thackeray approves MCGM proposal to start power generation plant

Mumbai: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai's (MCGM) proposal to start its own independent power generation plant.

In a tweet today, the office of Thackeray said: "Chief Minister Uddhavsaheb Thackeray has approved the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai's (MCGM) proposal to start its own independent power generation plant at the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Middle Vaitarna dam." "A 2 x 12.5-megawatt capacity Middle Vaitarna dam Foot Hydro Electric Project will annually generate 65.56 million units of power and result in an annual benefit of about Rs 3,769.5 lakh," another tweet from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.