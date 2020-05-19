Will wine shops home deliver alcohol in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune? Here's what we know

The pan-India locdown enforced as a consequence of the novel coronavirus outbreak in India was recently exttended for the fourth time. While lockdown 4.0 has allowed many of the restrictions to be removed, this does not apply to those within containment zones.

According to the guidelines released by the Mantralaya in Mumbai, sale of liquor will be made possible for those within Maharashtra, provided they are in a green, red or orange zone of the state.

Those within containment zones however will have only essential services made available to them. Liquor does not fall under this essential service and product list.