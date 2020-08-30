'Will send complaints about PM Modi biopic producer Sandip Ssingh to CBI': Maha HM Anil Deshmukh

Meanwhile, Sandip Shridhar, Sushant Singh Rajput's Chartered Accountant was spotted at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai, where the CBI team investigating the actor's death case is staying.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the CBI to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14.