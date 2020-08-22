From Ishkaran Singh Bhandari to Sandip Ssingh: 10 individuals who made headlines since Sushant's death

What is a breakout character?

According to fiction, it is a character, usually a part of an ensemble cast, who becomes more prominent, popular, discussed, and/or imitated than was originally intended or expected, sometimes equalling or eclipsing the main character or characters in popularity.

Here are the ones who rose to fame only after Sushant’s death.

Rhea Chakraborty and Family

Rhea garnered sympathy after she campaigned for a CBI probe on the actor’s one-month anniversary, declaring to be his girlfriend.

However, she changed her stance after Sushant’s father KK Singh accused her and the Chakraborty family – Showik, Sandhya, Indrajit of abetting suicide and defrauding Sushant.

Rhea, who has worked in only 7 films (mostly flop) and a couple of television gigs, was in the spotlight due to her association with Sushant.

Siddharth Pithani

Pithani first appeared in a petition filed by Rhea to the SC, alleging that Rajput's brother-in-law OP Singh, ADG Haryana Police, 'pressurised' Pithani to raise questions about her.

Pithani was Sushant's roommate who was reportedly with the actor prior to his death. According to Rajput’s sister Mitu, Pithani informed her that Sushant was not opening the door.

Several pictures on Rhea’s Instagram have been credited to Pithani, but the latter maintained that he didn’t know her.

Sandip Ssingh

Bollywood filmmaker and producer Sandip Ssingh is known for bankrolling projects like Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarabjit, Bhoomi and PM Narendra Modi biopic.

Ssingh, who claims to be a close friend of Sushant and his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has invited social media fury after a video of him giving thumbs-up to the Mumbai Police when the actor’s body was being taken to the funeral from Cooper Hospital went viral.

Now, SSR fans are demanding CBI to probe him as well.

Ishkaran Singh Bhandari

Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy appointed lawyer Ishkaran Singh Bhandari to take up Sushant's matter.

Singh has played a prominent role in many high-profile cases such as National Herald and Sunanda Pushkar murder.

He was also a petitioner in the Nirbhaya case and challenged the juvenile justice Act, 2000.

After the Supreme Court ordered CBI intervention, Ishkaran told IANS, "It is a huge victory for the people of India. Our constitution starts with, 'We the people' and the people united in this case.”

He added, “I said on July 1 that this case must have a CBI investigation, I could see that Mumbai police was completely botching up the case. That has been vindicated now by the Supreme Court's judgment where they have transferred this case to CBI.”