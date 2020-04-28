Will be more aggressive foe more budget, says Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: Expressing concern about the negligible budget allocated to the health sector, Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said that, in the future, he will be aggressive to get more funds. He also made it clear that the state government has decided to provide free testing, treatment, and meals to CoVID-19 patients in civic and state government run hospitals.

Will be more aggressive foe more budget, says Anil DeshmukhHe also thanked Finance Minister Ajit Pawar for opening the state’s purses for the fight against the virus. “Pawar allowed us to spend money to contain the virus,” he stated.

As per its primary information, the Public Health and Medical Education department annually spends Rs 10,000 crore. However, only 1 per cent of the population benefits from this spending.