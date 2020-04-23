Palghar lynching case: Anil Deshmukh sets the record straight as CID takes over the investigation

Mumbai: In a bid to checkmate the BJP, which has launched a campaign demanding his resignation, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday released the names of 101 people, including nine juveniles, thus far arrested in connection with the Palghar mob lynching case. He went on to say that all the 101 were arrested within eight hours of the incident and none of them is a Muslim.

Deshmukh, in his Facebook address, reiterated that none of the accused in the Palghar mob lynching belonged to the Muslim community. Referring to contentious video clips that apparently contained the word Shoaib, a Muslim-sounding name, Deshmukh pointed out that, "There was a sound heard in the video, 'oye bas'; people circulated it online and some called it 'Shoaib bas'.

He informed that he was sharing the list of all 101 people arrested for those who are trying to make it into a communal issue. Some people are having pipedreams about politicising the issue. But it is not the time to play politics; rather, this is the time to fight the coronavirus collectively, Deshmukh said.