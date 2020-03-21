Wife of Mumbai man in Rwanda tests positive, the child is in a separate ward, under observation

Mumbai: A week after a 45-year-old resident of Mumbai was the first person to be detected with coronavirus in Rwanda, his wife, 32, has also tested positive. The couple is in stable condition, quarantined and undergoing treatment at the Kibagabaga government hospital in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda.

According to information received from the Rwanda health department, after the Mumbai resident tested positive, his wife and child too were quarantined and their swab samples collected for analysis. The child is in a separate ward, under observation.

Malick Kayumba, head of Rwanda Health Communication said, “Both of them are stable and undergoing treatment. We are also giving daily updates about the patients to the ministry.”

The ‘Free Press Journal’ had reported last week that the Mumbai resident works for an inter-governmental organisation in Kigali. On March 8, when he returned from Mumbai to Rwanda, he had no symptoms but five days later, he had flu-like symptoms -- fever, cold and a runny nose.