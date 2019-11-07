Why is #MaharashtraNeedsDevendra trending in ‘Delhi, Dhaka and Dubai’, wonders Priyanka Chaturvedi

The Sena leader also shared a map showing the locations form which #MaharashtraNeedsFadnavis was trending.

Chaturvedi, one of Congress’ most popular faces on national television, had left the party to join Shiv Sena.

While Chaturvedi had claimed she left Congress after members of the grand old party misbehaved with her in Mathura, India Today wrote that Chaturvedi joined Sena after she was angered that that the Mumbai North ticket was given to Urmila Matondkar.

The Maha imbroglio continues after 14 days of the results with neither BJP nor Sena willing to bite. Meanwhile, Congress and NCP have ruled out playing any role in govt formation.