Mumbai: Twitterati reject Devendra Fadnavis as CM

Suraj feels, Fadnavis has hurt the sentiments of Mumbaikars by allowing the massacre of 2700-plus trees thus ignoring the protest from thousands of Mumbaikars.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Suraj stated by locking down Aarey and imposing Section 144 on the day of tree cutting, the government made it another Kashmir.

“There’s no democracy, the government does what it wants to do anyway,” said Suraj.

Similar sentiments were shared by social activist Tanmay VS. He stated that Fadnavis has no respect for the people of Maharashtra as he never paid respect to their opinion in the last five years.

“Over the last five years, I have woken up everyday to the news of deforestation, new amendments of acquiring farmlands and fertile lands. Fadnavis had no respect for the opinion of people,” stated Tanmay, adding that an environmental-conscious leader is a need of the hour in Mumbai.

Netizens also blamed Fadnavis for acting as a middleman to the contractor lobby, thus helping the real estate contractors in filling their pockets.

“Fadnavis asked Environment Ministry to take the blame for builder who was fined Rs 105 crore by the Supreme Court, we want better leaders who have the guts to stand up against builder lobby” tweeted Shefali Alvares.

Meanwhile Fadnavis’s supporters have responded using the hashtag #MaharashtraneedsDevendra. Many Twitteratis claimed, this was a calculated response from the BJP’s IT cell. When asked, members of the IT cell refrained from making any statement on the issue.